George Christopher Floyd, 44, was found guilty by a jury for a heinous attack that took the life of 18-year-old Triston Treshaun Irvin during an early morning attack in Charles County.

The investigation into Irvin's death inside a Waldorf residence determined that Floyd, Irvin, and the teen's mother got into a verbal argument in October last year the night before the murder, but ultimately went to bed without further incident.

Floyd wasn't done yet.

Prosecutors say that at around 5 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2023, Floyd went into Irvin's bedroom and demand that he clean it, all while his friends were staying over their home.

Floyd began to restrain his stepson, ultimately putting him in the neck restraint, at which point Irvin's mother entered the room and asked three of the teen's friends and his teenage brother to help defuse the situation.

Floyd had other plans, according the Charles County State's Attorney's Office.

"Floyd ordered the young men to help him restrain the victim and pray over him," prosecutors said.

"At one point, Floyd ordered one of the victim’s friends to get olive oil, which Floyd then used to put a cross on the victim’s forehead.

The neck restraint was held for between 15 and 20 minutes while Irvin was on the floor, during which the teen did not move or talk while Floyd continued to hold him down.

When Floyd got up and realized Irvin was out cold, he and the others staying in the home attempted to render aid, but did not immediately call the police.

Irvin was unresponsive for upwards of 10 minutes before 911 was called.

Floyd admitted to officers that he put the teen in a neck restraint because he was trying to run away, but Irvin became unresponsive.

He was found in the bathroom of the home, not moving.

Paramedics rendered aid to the 18-year-old, who was then rushed to an area hospital and later died from injuries sustained in the assault

Floyd was convicted following a four-day trial of second-degree murder, false imprisonment, and related offenses.

It took the jury less than three hours to deliberate and find him guilty.

"Thankfully, the jury saw this case for what it was: an unjustifiable, outrageous taking of a young, innocent life," Charles County State's Attorney Tony Covington said. "How can anyone, including George Floyd, even think to put someone in a chokehold for 20 minutes and expect the victim to survive?

"Everyone knows you can’t, and this defendant knew it too," Covington added. "He didn’t care. Pure depravity which amounted to murder.”

When he is sentenced in August, Floyd faces up to 75 years in prison.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.