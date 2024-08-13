Jordan Keith Proctor, 29, has been released from custody following a reported sexual assault that left a woman with serious injuries over the weekend, authorities announced.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called to investigate an assault that was reported in a home in the 7300 block of Tottenham Drive in White Plains.

Investigators say that when officers found the victim, she reported that she was sexually assaulted at gunpoint after a resident of the home approached her with a weapon, threatened her, and placed her in handcuffs.

It is alleged that Proctor sexually assaulted a woman and beat her repeatedly over the course of several hours before letting her leave, when she called 911.

Officers responded to the house, where Proctor was taken into custody after exiting the home.

During a search of the residence, a gun and other evidence was recovered, investigators added, while his victim was hospitalized for treatment and evaluation of multiple injuries, including a possibly fractured jaw.

Proctor was charged with:

First-degree rape;

First-degree assault;

Sex offenses;

False imprisonment;

Use of the firearm during the commission of a violent crime and other related offenses.

On Monday, a judge ordered that Proctor could be released from the Charles County Detention Center on the condition he wear an electronic monitoring device.

The incident remains under investigation.

