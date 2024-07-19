Man Accused Of 1979 Rape, Murder Of Maryland Mother Convicted: Charles County State's Attorney

Last year, the Charles County Sheriff's Office announced that District resident Andre Taylor was arrested on charges that included rape and murder in connection to Belk's death, who was found in Bryans Road on Metropolitan Church Road after she was killed 45 years ago.

On Friday, July 19, the state's attorney's office announced that Taylor was convicted by a jury after just two hours of deliberation following a nine-day trial.

"This case occurred more than four decades ago and yet the detectives and forensics personnel never gave up" Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry previously said.

"They continuously looked for ways to identify a suspect. This arrest serves as a reminder of our commitment to doing everything we can to solve crimes. We never give up. We never stop seeking justice for victims."

In August 1979, Belk was reported missing to the Prince George's County Police Department by her current boyfriend after they left each other at the Department of Agriculture where they both worked at the time.

She never returned to her apartment in Suitland.

The day after her disappearance, a local teenager was riding his bike when he noticed a body on the ground, later determined to be Belk, in a wooded area not far from the intersection of Metropolitan Church Road and Route 227.

Belk had been shot to death and her body dumped.

The case went cold for years, though detectives - several of whom have since retired from the sheriff's office - continued to work the case, using new technology to keep the investigation going while developing new information and leads.

In 2022, members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office Forensic Science Section were tipped off to a new DNA match that tied Belk to Taylor, and the investigation heated up.

According to investigators, detectives later learned that Taylor was linked to an address in Bryans Road that was less than four miles where Belk's body was found, though he managed to elude officers for years.

He was eventually tracked down in Washington, DC.

Taylor was arrested last year and later transported back to Maryland to face his charges.

At the time of her murder, Belk was 28 and Taylor was an 18-year-old. There are no known connection between the two, even 44 years later.

She left behind a 7-year-old son, five siblings, and her parents, who died before they got to see Taylor apprehended.

"Nearly 44 years ago, our family lost Vickie Lynn Belk, a beloved mother, sister and friend to a tragic and heinous crime," sister Kay Belk said.

"The news of the grand jury returning an indictment for the individual responsible for Vickie’s death and an arrest in her murder begins the long-awaited process of justice finally being served."

Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced in September, when he will face life in prison.

“I can’t give enough credit to the Assistant State’s Attorneys that put in ridiculously long hours and effort to achieve justice in this case," Charles County State's Attorney Tony Covington said in a statement.

"John Stackhouse and Jonathan Beattie were phenomenal ... And the Sheriff’s Office in this cold case investigation, led by Det. Sgt. John Elliott and all the other police officers in this case should know I don’t take their work for granted.

"These cold cases are rarely solved," he continued. "They get solved with dogged determination and talent.

"I am very grateful that Charles County, after 45 years, was able to bring some closure for the Belk family and justice for Vickie Lynn Belk.”

