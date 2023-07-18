Loud Music, Open Doors Lead Officers In Waldorf To Car Stolen Out Of DC: Sheriff

Waldorf resident Eric Brendon Liles, 34, is facing charges after he led sheriff's deputies right to him by acting brazenly outside an area business, authorities announced on Tuesday, July 18.

The curiosity of officers on patrol in the 11500 block of Berry Road was piqued when they spotted a car parked with all four doors open and loud music blaring from inside the vehicle.

While investigating the odd scene, it was determined that the car had been reported stolen out of DC, and the driver - later identified as Liles - was arrested without incident and charged with theft of over $25,000.

At his latest court appearance, a judge ordered that Liles be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. The investigation into the stolen car is ongoing.

