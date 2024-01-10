Loaded High-Capacity Mag, Ammo Found On Fleeing Drug Dealer In Waldorf Stop: Sheriff

Jimon Khaleel Williams, of White Plains, was stopped by officers near Berry Road and Streamview Drive in Waldorf for a drug investigation on Jan. 5 around 3:15 p.m., the Charles County Sheriff's Office said.

As officers approached the vehicle, they saw what appeared to be a firearm in the driver’s pants. Williams was asked to get out of his car but instead accelerated and fled toward Marsh Hawk Drive, authorities said.

Williams’ vehicle was found unoccupied and so began a manhunt. Williams was spotted on foot trying to jump a fence but was apprehended soon-after, officials said.

Officers recovered a quantity of suspected N, N-Dimethylpentylone (Boot) and a large amount of cash from Williams, the sheriff's office said. A police K9 scan yielded a positive hit on the vehicle. Narcotics Enforcement detectives obtained a search warrant for the car and during the search, 350 grams of cannabis, ammunition, a fully loaded high-capacity magazine, and another magazine were recovered, the sheriff's office said.

Members of the K9 Unit assisted Narcotics Enforcement detectives with the investigation by conducting an article search of the area where Williams’ vehicle was located, according to officials.

The K9 teams tracked to the area of Golden Eagle Place and found a large amount of ammunition and a backpack inside a trashcan, police said. Inside the backpack, detectives located Psilocybin Mushrooms, a quantity of additional cannabis, drug packaging materials, and a laptop, according to authorities.

The K9 unit also tracked to a recycling bin located on Golden Eagle Place. Inside the recycling bin, officers located a loaded firearm, which was the same caliber as the ammunition recovered from Williams’ vehicle, police said.

Williams is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to a previous conviction. He was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of ammunition, and other related charges.

A judge has ordered Williams be held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. His next court hearing is Feb. 2. Detectives are continuing to investigate this case.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.