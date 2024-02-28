Lightning Strikes Possible As Storms Roll Through DMV Region: Forecasters

Some rain and gusty wind were expected on Feb. 28, as officials say a cold front is coming to the area with winds sitting at around 25 mph and gusts expected later on Wednesday reaching upwards of 55 mph before settling down on Thursday night.

According to the National Weather Service, "the latest outlook has the entire area in a 'Marginal Risk' for severe weather.

"While breezy winds are expected today, a line of showers and isolated thunderstorms should race through the region this afternoon."

Forecasters also advised that the line of showers is pushing east, with gusty winds and a few lightning strikes possible with the storms.

Another round of rain may also develop on Wednesday afternoon as the cold front continues moving through the area.

AccuWeather cautioned that there could be "localized downpours with gusty winds (that) may bring travel delays."

Temperatures are expected to drop heading into Thursday, with the rain letting up, though wind gusts may still reach 25 mph on Feb. 29.

