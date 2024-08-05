The 5-year-old boy from La Plata was playing in a bounce house on Friday night at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf when it was swept away by wind and flew approximately 15 to 20 feet into the air before landing on the field, officials said.

Another child also suffered injuries during the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs game on Aug. 2. Both were airlifted to area hospitals by state police, where Hicks was later pronounced dead.

“We extend our deepest empathy to the children and their families during this difficult time,” Charles County Government Commissioner President Reuben Collins, II said in a statement at the time.

“We thank our EMS team and the Maryland State Police for their swift actions to ensure the children received immediate care.”

Hicks was a student at the part-time Christian preschool Blessed Lambs in La Plata for three years.

He was remembered by loved ones as "a very special little boy who brought light and laughter to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

"To know him was to love him," Tiffany Goudie said. "He was a great friend, and a fan favorite in his 4-year-old classroom, not just with other children but with his teachers."

The fatal incident led to a cancelation of the game on Saturday while investigators continue to probe the situation.

"Our entire organization shares our condolences with the family mourning the loss of a child, and concern for the child who was injured," Southern Maryland Blue Crabs GM Courtney Knichel stated. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them all."

More than $23,000 was raised on behalf of Hicks in less than 24 hours after a fundraiser was set up on behalf of his mother.

"Our heart aches for his family and our school family," organizers said. "We know that no money can bring back this wonderful little life but hope to help his family navigate through this difficult time.

"Declan was not just a son but a brother and loved so much by his family."

Tributes have poured in with support swelling for the family of the 5-year-old who leaves behind a lasting legacy despite his young age.

"While we are all walking through sadness and shock, it is our desire to help aid in the healing of those who are desiring support mentally, emotionally and spiritually."

A "town hall/debriefing meeting" for first responders impacted by the tragedy has been scheduled for Monday night at 7 p.m. by the church.

Hicks was a popular member of the La Plata Blue Knights Football and Cheerleading Club, which is dedicating their upcoming season to the child.

All flag players and cheerleaders will wear a patch and all tackle football players will have his number on their helmets.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of little Declan Hicks who lost his life this weekend in the moon bounce incident," one well-wisher posted online. "I can't even imagine what they're all going through."

A GoFundMe for Hicks' family can be found here.

