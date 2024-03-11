Funeral Services Set For Lifelong Firefighter Who Served For 59 Years In Charles County

The Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department announced that Life Member Robert "Bob" Dofflemyer has died after being an active member of the agency for 59 years, holding offices that included the Chairman of the Board, president, and assistant fire chief.

During his tenure, Dofflemyer was also a longtime instructor with the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute who friends say continued to come to the station weekly to see members of the firehouse.

Funeral services have been set for Thursday, March 14 at the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department Station on Old Washington Road in Waldorf, with the family receiving guests between 9:30 a.m. an 11:30 a.m. with interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, Dofflemyer's family has requested that donations be considered to the First Baptist Church of St. Charles in Waldorf or the Volunteer Fire Department.

"Truly one of the best firemen and instructors out there," one user posted on social media following the announcement of Dofflemyer's death. "Rest easy Brother Bob."

Another called the firefighter an icon, while a former pupil simply said that Dofflemyer was "full of knowledge."

