Fugitive Who Ditched Electronic Monitor, Court Date In Charles County At Large: Sheriff

Anthony Kavon Brown, 24, who is no stranger to law enforcement with active felony warrants for armed robbery and illegal possession of a firearm, is wanted after failing to appear in court last month.

Following Brown's arrest for the robbery, a judge released him from the Charles County Detention Center on electronic monitoring; however, he ditched his court appearance on June 18 and has not been seen since.

Brown has a lengthy history of crime in Charles County.

A judge has issued a new bench warrant for Brown's arrest.

Brown was described as being approximately 5-foot-9 weighing approximately 120 pounds with multiple tattoos on his neck, face, and arms.

He is known to frequent Indian Head, Marbury, Newburg, and Waldorf and he has ties to Prince George’s County, St. Mary’s County, and Northern Virginia.

Tipsters who have information about Brown or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Cpl. Pancotti at the Charles County Sheriff's Office by calling (240) 619-9046.

