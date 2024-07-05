An alert was issued by the Charles County Sheriff's Office late last month as they sought the public's assistance in tracking down a fugitive from Hughesville wanted on a host of charges.

Danielle Sicam Alicka, 27, who also has ties to St. Mary's County, was wanted for offenses that include home invasion, armed robbery, and first-degree assault following an incident earlier this year.

She was reportedly taken into custody in Great Mills on Thursday morning.

On May 1, investigators say that 2024, Alicka forced her way into a Waldorf residence and assaulted several victims with a handgun.

One person was reportedly shot in the hand before she fled the area. Multiple items were also stolen during the incident.

On Thursday, July 4, the sheriff's office announced that Alicka has been located and will now face charges.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.