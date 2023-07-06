Fireworks Mishap Leaves Man Dead In Charles County: Maryland Fire Marshal

At approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, officials say that a group was gathering and setting off fireworks in the backyard of a Bannister Circle home in Waldorf when one went off while in a mortar tube.

The 20-year-old man suffered hand and chest injuries and was rushed by first responders to Charles Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his wounds.

Investigators have not released the name of the man.

Officials encouraged area residents not to shoot off their own fireworks, and instead to head out to one of the shows put on across Charles County and the rest of Maryland.

"Fireworks have been a long tradition of many celebrations," Fire Marshal Brian Geraci stated. "Please make safety your number one priority so everyone can go home safe.

"The safest way enjoy fireworks is to attend one of the many public fireworks displays throughout the state."

