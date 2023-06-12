Fire Truck Damaged By DUI Hit-Run Driver Caught Speeding In MD, Police Say

Tashae Raezheen Lashan Simmons, 27, of Lancaster, is facing a host of charges in Maryland following a crash on Saturday night when

In Ocean City, police were called to a reported crash at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, when an Ocean City fire truck was struck by a speeding black sedan that drove off after the collision.

The crash was reported in the area of 8th Street and Philadelphia Avenue.

It was a team effort from there, as members of the Ocean City Fire Department were able to provide their police counterparts with a description of the suspect vehicle to the police, who tracked her down in the 10-block of Surf Avenue.

Officials made note that at the time of the crash, the fire truck was on its way to respond to a gas leak on Atlantic Avenue, and it had its lights and sirens active at the time it was struck by Simmons.

No injuries were reported.

Simmons was arrested by responding officers and charged with:

Negligent driving;

Reckless driving;

Driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol;

Driving changing lanes while unsafe;

Failure to control a vehicle’s speed on the highway to avoid a collision;

Multiple traffic offenses.

Following an initial court appearance, Simmons was held in lieu of $5,000 bond.

