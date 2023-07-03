Fatal Forklift Hit-Run Crash Under Investigation In Charles County: Sheriff

At approximately 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, July 2, officers from the sheriff’s office were called to a home improvement store on Crain Highway in Waldorf, where there was a report of a suspect who broke into the business and stole a forklift.

Witnesses say that the suspect stole the ride, escaped by ramming the gates, and was already gone by the time deputies came to the store to investigate.

A canvas of the area led to officers finding the forklift at another nearby home improvement store on Jefferson Farm Place, though they found a woman dead under the vehicle, not the suspect they sought.

According to investigators, the forklift bandit encountered the victim in the parking lot of the business, struck her with the forklift, and fled in her car, which was described as a dark copper-colored, 2019 Ford Fusion with damage to the passenger side (see above).

The following day, on Monday, July 3, the sheriff's office announced that the stolen car was located and a suspect has been taken into custody.

Investigators have not released the name of either the victim or suspect.

More information is expected to be released by the sheriff's office as they continue to investigate. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.