Family Rebuilding After Losing Everything In Fast-Moving Charles County House Fire

Early on Monday, Feb. 12, first responders were called to Dominion Place near Cold Lake Drive in Welcome, when a passerby reported to officials that smoke and fire could be seen coming from a residence.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met by a property fully-engulfed in flames, and due to a collapse inside the home, crews had to defensively attack the blaze from the outside.

The entire property was considered a loss, prompting a call to the community as friends and family hope to help them rebuild. No injuries were reported, though the family's beloved cat Na'la was missing as of Tuesday.

"In the blink of an eye, everything was lost, including what my parents have worked tremendously hard for from their 30s until retirement," the organizer of a GoFundMe wrote. "We are thankful everyone made it out and is intact, and for that, we’re genuinely grateful."

Following the fire, donations poured in from the community, with more than 90 donors raising upwards of $10,000 to help their neighbors.

"Our family home is more than just a house with walls and floors. It is where memories are created with our loved ones," Allandra Johnson said. "Our family home was where anyone would reflect and laugh at the early 80s and 90s photos hung on the wall.

"I do not doubt that my family will work diligently to rebuild everything lost," she added. "I’m saddened that the home I’ve known since middle school is gone with the recent memories of my son’s milestones in the past four years."

Those interested in assisting the family following the fire can do so here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.