'Exceptionally Large Party' In Quiet Neighborhood Draws Attention Of Charles County Sheriff

Patrol officers were called on Saturday night to Inheritance Drive in Brandywine following multiple calls from neighbors regarding "an exceptionally large party, traffic complaints, and disorderly behavior."

The calls to the sheriff's office came at around 7:30 p.m. on June 1.

Upwards of 200 cards were parked on the street and in yards throughout the neighborhood, according to the sheriff's office, and as many as 800 people were attempting to attend the same pool party at a single-family home in the neighborhood.

The party promotors rented the pool from the homeowner and subsequently advertised it on multiple social media platforms, leading to the raucous crowd.

Security personnel for the promotors began shutting the event down after it became clear there were too many people, officials said, with officers assisting with traffic control, though one person was arrested for an assault that happened as the event was shutting down.

"The sheriff's office recognizes the concerns surrounding promoters renting residential properties in neighborhoods for large-scale events that are advertised on the Internet," investigators said.

"However, addressing this recurring problem requires more than a law enforcement response; it necessitates local and state legislation to effectively manage and or regulate the use of residential properties for promotors of extraordinarily large events."

According to the sheriff's office, the agency is now working with county government officials regarding this particular event and a future event which is currently being promoted.

