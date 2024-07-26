Drunken Antics At Solomons Tiki Bar Lands Pair From Virginia Behind Bars: Sheriff

Craig Michael Conway, 53, and Alina Pitts, 30, both of Arlington, got some beer muscles while at the Tiki Bar on Charles Street in Solomons, landing them both behind bars.

According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to investigate an active fight in progress at the popular bar, and upon arrival found Conway accosting and approaching on security staff.

"Despite multiple loud verbal commands from deputies to back away, Conway continued to scream and push forward, causing a scene in front of onlookers," investigators said.

When he was eventually being placed into custody it is alleged that Pitts continued to interfere, ignoring the deputy's commands to back off, landing her a spot next to Conway in jail.

Both were taken to the Calvert County Detention Center, where Conway was charged with:

Disorderly conduct;

Failure to obey a reasonable or lawful order of a law enforcement officer;

Intoxicated public disturbance;

Resisting or interfering with an arrest.

Pitts was charged with:

Second-degree assault;

Obstruction and hindering;

Disorderly conduct;

Failure to obey reasonable or lawful order of a law enforcement officer;

Intoxicated public disturbance.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.