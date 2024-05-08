Driver Partially Ejected In Rollover Charles County Crash Airlifted To Hospital: Sheriff

First responders from the Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department and several other agencies were alerted on May 8 about a crash that left a vehicle on its roof with a driver partially ejected and trapped in the woods.

The crash was reported in the area of Poorhouse Road near Stucky Lane.

Officials said that units arrived at the crash scene and found a single vehicle overturned with one person pinned in the wreckage.

Crews from several agencies were able to work together to get the driver free before they could be taken to an area trauma center for treatment and evaluation of injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver's condition was not available on Wednesday night.

