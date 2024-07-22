The lengthy investigation into alleged drug dealing out of a home on Jameson Court in Indian Head led to the arrest of 31-year-old Domonique Carlton Hawkins, who was taken into custody by officers and released a week later, according to officials.

During the search, investigators say that they recovered nearly $50,000 worth of cocaine, crack cocaine, and cannabis, as well as drug packaging materials.

Hawkins was charged with possession with the intent to distribute drugs, possession of drug manufacturing equipment, and other related offenses.

He was released by a judge on the condition he wear an electronic monitoring device. No details about his next court appearance have been released.

