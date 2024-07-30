District resident Martino Marcus Young, 19, and a 17-year-old from Waldorf - who will be charged as an adult - were identified and apprehended following an incident in March in the parking lot of St. Charles High School.

On March 6, two students were assaulted in the parking lot, when one of the two stole their car and fled, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Young and the teen were identified as suspects, investigators say, and a Charles County Grand Jury returned indictments earlier this month for armed carjacking, armed robbery, robbery, firearms violations, and other related offenses.

Warrants were obtained, and both were arrested on Wednesday, July 24, officials say. The teen was charged as an adult and is being held at the Charles County Detention Center. Young was extradited from DC back to Maryland on Monday and is awaiting a bond review as of Tuesday, July 30.

More details are expected to be released.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.