DC Duo With Stolen Mercedes Caught Shoplifting $11K Worth Of Fragrances: Charles County Sheriff

Chawnniece Rickelle Mitchell, 25, and Gary Denali Goodridge, 26, both of Washington, DC, crossed over into Maryland where they are accused of attempting to rob an area department without paying.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office, at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, a detective who was coordinating with the store's loss prevention staff spotted two people walk in, throw the merchandise in a bag and leave without making any attempt to pay.

The detective and security at the store were able to locate Mitchell and Goodridge in the parking lot, where they also found a stolen silver Mercedes running that had been waiting for their escape.

The key fob to the stolen Mercedes was found on one of the two and investigators made note that the items they attempted to steal were worth more than $11,000.

Detectives believe that the two are connected to an organized retail theft ring operating throughout the region.

"These retail thefts are causing businesses to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars nationwide," Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry said. "Our detectives noted a pattern and coordinated a well-thought-out plan to apprehend the suspects.

"Their hard work paid off in recovering the store’s merchandise and arresting those responsible for the theft."

Mitchell and Goodridge were both chargd with two counts of theft. She was released from teh Charles County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond, where he is being held.

