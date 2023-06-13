Danielle Moss' Death Probed As Homicide After Passerby Spots Body Under Waldorf Power Lines

The body of 32-year-old Danielle Moss was found by a passerby in Waldorf over the weekend who was walking near power lines on Holly Spring Drive and found a partially covered body, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

She had been missing since Easter Sunday.

Her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who ruled the death a homicide, though the cause is not being released, officials said.

No information about a possible suspect or motive for the killing has been released. The case is now being investigated by the Charles County Sheriff's Office and Prince George's County Police Department.

A relative announced the tragic news on Facebook on Sunday, June 11:

Our family appreciates your thoughts and prayers during the search for our missing loved one, my first cousin, Danielle Moss. Regrettably, the outcome was not what we hoped for, and we are heartbroken.

Please continue to pray for our family, especially for Daneielle’s four-year-old son, as we seek justice for this wonderful soul who was taken too soon from us.

Moss had last been seen on Sunday, April 9 in the 2300 block of Q Street NE, and reportedly missed her child's fourth birthday party.

A missing person's alert was issued by the Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday, April 11.

Following the confirmation of her death, condolences came flooding in on social media.

Anyone with information regarding the case has been asked to contact Det. Worley at the sheriff's office by calling (301) 609-6518 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

