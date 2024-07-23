Indian Head resident Daevian Davon Christian Hurd was sentenced by a judge to five years in prison after pleading guilty nearly a year ago to the sexual abuse of a minor.

In March 2021, investigators say that a detective with the Charle's County Sheriff's Office were provided a copy of an interview conducted with the girl by the Prince George’s County Department of Social Services.

During that interview, the child reported that she was sexually assaulted by Hurd "on multiple occasions."

The subsequent investigation determined that Hurd made sexual contact with the child, touching her inappropriately over her clothes, at a residence in Indian Head on multiple occasions from 2018 through 2019.

At the time the assaults began, the girl was in third grade.

Investigators made note that while they were probing the girl's allegations, Hurd was behind bars in Prince George's County for separate sexual assault charges involving different victims there.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.