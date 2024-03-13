Charles County Woman Accused Of Shooting At Driver During Road-Rage Incident: Police

Tawana Amari Watkins, 24, was taken into custody by members of the Charles County Sheriff's Office on Monday after a warrant was issued for her arrest in Anne Arundel County following an incident late last week.

Shortly before 6:45 p.m. on Friday, March 8, officers were called to investigate a shooting on the ramp from Route 32 East onto the southbound lanes of the Baltimore Washington Parkway.

Police say that the two women were involved in a road-rage incident in the area, stemming from a previous interaction. Their vehicles collided on the ramp, at which point both got out and began arguing.

As the victim was getting back into her car, it is alleged that Watkins fired a handgun, striking her Honda Civic before fleeing the area in her Hyundai.

No injuries were reported.

The warrant for Watkins was issued on March 8, and she was taken into custody on Monday, March 11, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.