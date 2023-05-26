Fair 68°

Charles County Student Made Threats Of Mass Violence To Different Middle School: Sheriff

Alarm bells were sounded for school officials in Charles County this week after a student made threats of mass violence at an area middle school through social media.

Mattawoman Middle School
Mattawoman Middle School Photo Credit: Charles County Public Schools
Zak Failla
On Thursday, May 25, an investigation was launched by a School Resource Officer from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, after being advised that a 16-year-old sent a private message on social media making threats targeting Mattawoman Middle School.

The student who made the threat attends a different Charles County Public School, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation was launched by the SRO, who contacted the parents of the student to advise them of the situation while they continue to investigate the incident.

Possible criminal charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office, and the student also faces disciplinary action through the school district.

