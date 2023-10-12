Bike Riding Flasher Exposed Himself To Woman Near Hampshire Lake In Waldorf: Sheriff

At around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, a woman said she was walking in the area of Hampshire Lake in Waldorf when an unknown man came up to her and exposed himself before taking off on a bicycle.

She ran away from the area and called the sheriffs office, but the suspect could not be found during a subsequent canvas of the area.

Investigators described the wanted suspect as being a Black man, possibly in his 30s, who was wearing a white zip-up sweatshirt, white pants, and riding a black bicycle.

There have been no similar instances reported to the sheriff's office as of Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding the wanted man has been asked to contact PFC Wagner at the sheriff's office by calling (301) 609-3282 ext. 0673.

