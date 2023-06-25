Be On The Lookout For Missing Emu Making The Rounds In Charles County During Sunday Stroll

Roscoe P. Coletrain, a beloved emu who lost his Black Lab best buddy in Charles County is on the loose in White Plains, and his owner is hoping to bring him home safely.

At approximately 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 25, the owner said that the emu got spooked by a delivery driver bringing firewood to her farm and snaked his way through a fence and ran out toward Route 301 before ultimately circling back to her neighborhood.

The emu's story is one of tragedy and joy, as he became buddies with a Black Lab who was later killed. He then got bored and would break out of his fence and roam their neighborhood in Willets Crossing, according to the owner.

Her friends wound up passing Roscue P. Coletrain on to her, and the owner now houses him along with her horses, mini chickens, goats, and dogs.

If anyone in the neighborhood happens to spot an emu out and about, they can contact his owner Lora Darling by calling (301) 535-2957.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.