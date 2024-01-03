Attempted Murder Suspect Subject Of Waldorf Manhunt: Officials

Michael Avon Johnson, 51, of Brandywine, has been charged with assault and attempted murder in the Dec. 28, 2023 shooting on Old Washington Road in Waldorf, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said in a Wednesday, Jan. 3 release.

Johnson is believed to have shot the man on the 2200 block just before 11 a.m., authorities said. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to Johnson's arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Johnson at 301-609-6453. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

