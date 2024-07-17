La Plata resident Alfredo Arroyo, 45, is facing charges following an incident that played out over the weekend that led to a large police presence and could have ended tragically if not for officers de-escalating the situation, officials said on Wednesday.

On the morning of Saturday, July 13, officers were called to the La Plata home, where there was a report of shots fired.

"Responding officers immediately established a perimeter around the house while another officer was able to make telephone contact with the armed subject," investigators say.

They were able to coax Arroyo out of the home, and he was taken into custody. A weapon was also recovered from the residence.

No injuries were reported.

Arroyo was charged with first-degree assault, malicious destruction of property, and other related offenses.

"De-escalation techniques are vital for police officers when arriving at potentially dangerous scenes, aiming to resolve conflicts swiftly and safely whenever possible," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

"While quick reactions are sometimes necessary, officers trained in de-escalation can sometimes effectively defuse tense situations through communication and conflict resolution strategies."

The incident remains under investigation.

