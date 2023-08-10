$96K In Drugs Recovered By Investigators In Waldorf: Sheriff

Nearly $100,000 worth of drugs will not make it to the streets following the arrest of Waldorf resident Irving Andraus Hill, 37, at his Stream Vista Place home.

While serving an arrest warrant, the sheriff's office seized:

Methamphetamine;

Cocaine HCL;

Crack cocaine;

Suspected Eutylone/N,N Dimehylpentylone;

274 grams of cannabis;

Loaded rifle with a destroyed serial number;

Fully loaded handgun with a 30-round magazine;

50-round drum magazine;

100-round drum magazine.

According to the sheriff's office, the street value of the drugs recovered is approximately $96,000.

Hill was charged with drug trafficking, intent to distribute drugs, illegal possession of firearms due to a previous felony conviction, and other related charges.

A judge ordered Hill be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

