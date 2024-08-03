5-Year-Old Boy From La Plata Killed In Tragic Bounce House Accident At Maryland Blue Crabs Game

Shortly after 9:20 p.m. on Aug. 2, first responders were called to the stadium during the game when the moon bounce was swept away, going approximately 15 to 20 feet in the air, causing it to fall before landing on the field, officials say.

Charles County paramedics already stationed at the stadium for the game, as well as trainers from the team, and volunteer first responders all began treating the children for various injuries.

One child, a 5-year-old boy from La Plata, was airlifted to Children's Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. A second child was also flown by state police to an area hospital for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.

“We extend our deepest empathy to the children and their families during this difficult time,” Charles County Government Commissioner President Reuben Collins, II said in a statement. “We thank our EMS team and the Maryland State Police for their swift actions to ensure the children received immediate care.”

The Blue Crabs canceled Saturday's game following the tragic incident.

No details about any of the victims has been released. The incident remains under investigation.

"Our entire organization shares our condolences with the family mourning the loss of a child, and concern for the child who was injured," Southern Maryland Blue Crabs GM Courtney Knichel stated. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them all."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Charles and receive free news updates.