21-Year-Old Man, Teen, Busted Concealing Handguns During Traffic Stop In Indian Head: Sheriff

Isaiah Jordan, 21, of Bryans Road, and a 17-year-old whose name has not been released, are facing multiple weapons charges following a bust by officers earlier this week.

A driver who did not have a license was stopped near the intersection of Strauss Avenue and Blair Road in Indian Head and during that traffic stop, officials say that Jordan was found with a weapon in his waistband, while the teen had a gun in his pocket.

Both were arrested and charged with transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of a loaded firearm on a person, and other related charges.

They are both being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

