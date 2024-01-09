19-Year-Old Struck By Bullet In Upstairs Room Inside Indian Head Townhouse: Sheriff (Updated)

At around 2:15 p.m. on Monday afternoon, oficers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called to the area of Jameson Court to investigate a shooting with one person struck in an upstairs room.

According to investigators, it is believed that unknown shooters fired shots at the townhouse, with one of the bullets striking the 19-year-old, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact Det. Johnson at the sheriff's office by calling (301) 609-6453.

