Winning $100K Scratch-Off Ticket Sold At Royal Farms In Cecil County

The random purchase of a Bingo X10 scratcher landed a Cecil County man - who chose to remain anonymous - a $100,000 jackpot, though he didn't realize it right away.

According to officials, during a trip to Royal Farms on Jacob Tome Memorial Highway in Port Deposit, the scratch-off ticket caught his eye, and after picking it up on a whim, scanned it at the store, when he was instructed to head to Lottery Headquarters to claim his prize.

He said that he knew it would be a "substantial prize," but couldn't anticipate a top-prize win.

“We knew he had won something, but we just didn’t know how much.” his wife - who also won big playing a scratch-off years ago - said. "We thought it was a couple thousand," the winner added.

It was a bit more than that.

Knowing he won, the couple took the ticket home and scratched it, and were astounded to realize it was worth $100,000.

The maintenance worker said he plans to use the prize to pay off his mortgage and fix his wife’s car.

