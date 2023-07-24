Trader Joe's Issues Recall For Cookies Due To Possible Presence Of Rocks

Grocery store chain Trader Joe’s said it has been alerted by a supplier of the issue involving two of its products:

Almond Windmill Cookies: SELL BY 10/19/23 through 10/21/23

Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies: SELL BY 10/17/23 through 10/21/23

All potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed.

"If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, please do not eat them," Trader Joe's said in an announcement. "We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund."

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at 626- 599-3817 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern time or send an email to the company by clicking here.

Trader Joe's has 569 locations nationwide.

