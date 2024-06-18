Elkton resident Christopher Cimorose has been identified as the person who was killed following an incident that was reported in the unit block of Locust Point Road overnight.

Troopers were called shortly before 9:30 p.m. on June 17 to investigate a shooting, when the suspect called 911 to report the incident.

Cimorose was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Investigators say that the victim was struck by multiple gunshot wounds and he was found outside of a home in the driveway.

Both the suspect - who has not been identified - and a weapon were taken into police custody at the scene.

Police said that they believe the two people involved knew each other, and noted there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

