State Police ID Conowingo Man Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Cecil County

Conowingo resident Christopher Tavis Mayse, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of a fatal crash in North East early on Friday morning where the driver fled from the scene, according to authorities.

Troopers were called at around 7:50 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 to a stretch of Route 40 near Principio Parkway West in North East, where they found Mayse lying in the road after being struck by a hit-and-run driver.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

According to investigators, it is believed that Mayse was struck between 8 p.m. on Thursday and 3 a.m. on Friday, and state police have recovered parts that include the passenger-side mirror, which was lost in the crash.

The parts belong to a Chrysler 300 that was produced between 2005 and 2010, and the suspected vehicle will have damages on the front-right side of the car and a driver-side mirror with a chrome back cover.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal hit-and-run has been asked to contact state police investigators by calling (410) 996-7838.

The incident remains under investigation. Check Daily Voice for updates.

