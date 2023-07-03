Severe Thunderstorms, Possible Tornado, Heading To DMV Region

There is an "enhanced risk" of severe thunderstorms with possible tornados forming and heavy wind gusts are expected in the DMV beginning around 3 p.m. on Monday, July 3, according to forecasters.

The bulk of the storm is expected to impact the area along and east of the Blue Ridge, officials say. Damaging winds and hail are also possible.

According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms can be expected throughout the evening, though things are expected to be mostly sunny for the Fourth of July, with only a slight chance of scattered showers later in the evening.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cecil and receive free news updates.