Colora Mansion With Backyard Oasis Listed At $1.799M

A Cecil County mansion with a backyard oasis is going for $1.799 million.

Located at 116 Liddell Road in Colora, the home hit the market at $2.2 million in November 2022, according to its Zillow listing.

The house spans 9,014 square feet and sits on 3.86 acres, with a nine-car garage, six bedrooms and a whopping 10 bathrooms.

An in-ground pool, outdoor pavilion featuring a fireplace, and wood-fired pizza oven are among the countless luxuries in the home.

Amber Durand of Patterson-Schwartz Real Estate is the listing agent.

