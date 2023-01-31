Vehicles Destroyed When Car Carrier Goes Up In Flames In Cecil County: Fire Marshal

Nearly a million dollars worth of damage was caused in Cecil County when a multi-vehicle car carrier caught fire, destroying multiple vehicles in Elkton on Monday morning.

At approximately 7:50 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, a team of more than two dozen firefighters from the Singerly Fire Company were called to the 1400 block of Elkton Road, where there was a report of a 2012 Freightliner multi-vehicle car carrier that went up in flames, according to the Maryland Fire Marshal.

Officials said that a total of eight vehicles were on the Freightliner at the time the fire broke out, completely destroying two Kias, as well as the tractor portion of the car carrier.

A total of four pumps were also destroyed.

It took a crew of 25 firefighters an estimated 90 minutes to get the flames under control, though according to the fire marshal, it caused an estimated $750,000 in damage.

Investigators have not disclosed what caused the fire.

