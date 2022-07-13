Three Apprehended For Attempted Murder In Maryland After Assault During Playstation Purchase

Three suspects were apprehended in Maryland after a planned deal to purchase a Playstation went awry and a 26-year-old wound up with serious injuries during an alleged assault in Worcester County, state police said.

Maryland State Police troopers from the Berlin Barrack found Newark resident Joseph Cooper III with a traumatic head wound in a residence on Hayes Landing Road at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Monday, July 11, the agency announced on Wednesday, July 13.

Cooper was transported by a police helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was treated and released on Tuesday, July 12. Officials noted that Cooper did not sustain a gunshot wound in the incident.

The investigation into the incident determined that Pottsville resident Kimberly Renee Worley, 31, and Salisbury residents Avontae Curtis Fortt, 27, and Laquan Frederick Cannon, 31, arrived at the Layes Landing Road residence in Newark to purchase the video game system from Cooper, investigators said.

It is alleged that during the exchange Fortt struck Cooper III in the back of the head with a pistol while also firing several rounds from the gun, police said. The trio then fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Impala.

During the subsequent search for the suspect vehicle, police said that it was located by a Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Business Route 13 in Salisbury, at which point the driver attempted to flee from responding officers, crashing through a fence in the area of Liberty Street and Route 13 at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Monday night.

Wicomico County Sheriff's deputies were able to detain all three suspects, though, during the arrest, it is alleged that Fortt assaulted arresting officers, leading to additional charges against him.

A search of the vehicle also led to the seizure of illegal drugs and a loaded 9mm handgun, investigators added.

Worley was charged with:

Multiple warrants for burglary, assault, trespassing, and theft;

Convicted in possession of a firearm;

Loaded handgun in a vehicle;

Controlled Dangerous Substances: possession of not marijuana;

First-degree attempted murder;

Second-degree attempted murder;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment.

Cannon was charged with:

Warrants for burglary, trespassing, and assault in Wicomico County;

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm;

Loaded handgun in a vehicle;

Controlled Dangerous Substances: possession of not marijuana.

Fortt was charged with:

Assault of a police officer;

Convicted in possession of a firearm;

Loaded handgun in a vehicle;

Controlled Dangerous Substances: possession of not marijuana;

First-degree attempted murder;

Second-degree attempted murder;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment.

All three are being held at the Wicomico Detention Center without bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.