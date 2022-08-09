Probation Officer Busts Cecil County Con With Child Pornography, State Police Say

A convict with a history of possessing child pornography went back to the well and is facing new charges in Maryland after being busted by his probation officer, according to state police.

Cecil County resident Brian Wilde, 45, of Port Deposit, was arrested and charged following a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation that found he was in possession of child porn, authorities said on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Specifically, Wilde - who has a previous conviction on similar charges - was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography following his arrest this week.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, troopers from the state police task force launched an investigation after Wilde’s probation officer reported that he was in possession of illicit materials.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, investigators arrested Wilde at his Port Deposit home, and a review of electronic devices seized there led to the discovery of multiple child pornography files, state police said.

Wilde is being held at the Cecil County Detention Center pending an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cecil and receive free news updates.