Contact Us
Cecil Daily Voice serves Elkton, North East, Perryville & Rising Sun
Return to your home site

Menu

Cecil Daily Voice serves Elkton, North East, Perryville & Rising Sun

Nearby Sites

  • Harford
    serves Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood, Fallston, Havre de Grace, Jarrettsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Pleasant Hills & Riverside
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Breaking News: Queen Elizabeth II Dies, 96
Police & Fire

Probation Officer Busts Cecil County Con With Child Pornography, State Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Brian K. Wilde
Brian K. Wilde Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

A convict with a history of possessing child pornography went back to the well and is facing new charges in Maryland after being busted by his probation officer, according to state police.

Cecil County resident Brian Wilde, 45, of Port Deposit, was arrested and charged following a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation that found he was in possession of child porn, authorities said on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Specifically, Wilde - who has a previous conviction on similar charges - was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography following his arrest this week.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, troopers from the state police task force launched an investigation after Wilde’s probation officer reported that he was in possession of illicit materials.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, investigators arrested Wilde at his Port Deposit home, and a review of electronic devices seized there led to the discovery of multiple child pornography files, state police said.

Wilde is being held at the Cecil County Detention Center pending an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

to follow Daily Voice Cecil and receive free news updates.