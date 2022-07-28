Massive Tree Lands On Maryland House, Sparking Blaze That Finishes The Job: Fire Marshal

A massive tree that uprooted and landed on a Wicomico County home sparked a quick-moving fire that brought the rest of the residence to the ground, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.

An accidental fire ignited in the exterior of an Emerson Avenue home in Salisbury shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, tearing through the wooden frame, after the fallen tree landed on the house.

The downed tree caused significant damage to the property before the fire started from power lines coming into the home, causing flames to spread, bringing down the house.

It took a team of 30 firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department approximately an hour to get the flames under control, though most of the damage was done by the uprooted tree.

In total, the fire did an estimated $200,000 ($150,000 to the structure, $50,000 to the contents inside the home).

No injuries were reported and the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

