Maryland State Police Arrest Two Allegany County Men On Child Porn Charges

Two child pornography suspects were taken into custody following a pair of separate investigations into the distribution and possession of illicit materials, state police announced.

Cumberland residents Matthew Loren Sites, 23, and Roger Clayton Abe II, 38, were both arrested as a result of separate investigations conducted by the Maryland State Police / Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, officials announced on Friday, July 8.

Specifically, Abe was charged with one out of the distribution of child pornography and seven counts of possession of child pornography.

Sites was charged with four counts of distribution of child pornography and ten counts of possession of child pornography.

Both are being held at the Allegany County Detention Center as they await an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner, authorities said.

The arrests came after the pair were identified during separate investigations relating to the online distribution of child pornography, police said.

Forensic analysis of devices seized from each suspect revealed multiple stored child pornography files, they noted. Both suspects were charged on Thursday, July 7, and arrest warrants were issued through the District Court for Allegany County.

No initial court date has been announced for either Abe or Sites.

