Human Skeletal Remains Found By Hunters In Cecil County Woods: State Police

Maryland State Police detectives have launched an investigation after human skeletal remains were found in a wooded area in Cecil County.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, police say that troopers from the North East Barrack received a call from two hunters in a wooded area near Mountain Hill Road and Route 7 in Perryville regarding the remains.

Officials say that the hunters found possible human remains along with a firearm, clothing, and jewelry.

Responding troopers and crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division were called to the scene, where they were met by the remains, a .22 LR/410 bore combination rifle and a gray backpack.

Police say that the remains are believed to be that of a White man in his 50s or 60s who was 6-foot tall with a healed collarbone break and healed broken rib. The initial investigation also indicated the presence of a possible camp in the area where the remains were located.

The remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for analysis.

As of Wednesday, March 1, the remains and incident remain under investigation. The victim's ID has not been released by state police.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Senior Trooper Server at the Maryland State Police Department by calling (410) 758-1101 ext. 5118.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cecil and receive free news updates.