Hollerin' Crowds Gather At Maryland Mobile Home Park Stabbing That Injured Four

Police responding to a mobile home community stabbing in Cecil County Wednesday, June 15 were greeted by a crowd of people gathering 'round apparently to watch the commotion, authorities said.

Zachary Guy, 27, Michael Fuller, 23, Glenn Miller Jr., 39, and James Vandergrift II, 25, were found suffering puncture and blunt force trauma wounds while surrounded by vocal witnesses in the area of Lakeside Drive and Victoria Court around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 15, Maryland State Police say.

Upon arrival to the scene, troopers found two of the men on the ground with their injuries. Witnesses advised the officials that two more men were suffering from stab wounds down the street.

The altercation occurred after the individuals involved began arguing at a home on the 100 block of Lakeside Drive.

It is unknown at this time who stabbed the victims, but police do not believe there is a threat to the public. Police found a bat, two knives, a BB handgun, and clothing at the scene.

All four of the men involved were transferred to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

