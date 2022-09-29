Garage Fire Causes $150K In Damage For Elkton Homeowners, Four Displaced, Officials Say

A fire that broke out inside the garage of a Maryland home caused extensive damage before firefighters in Cecil County could quickly corral the flames and get the blaze under control.

Shortly before 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said that members of the Singerly Fire Company responded to a reported blaze that was reported by a neighbor on Elkton Boulevard in Elkton.

It took a team of 35 firefighters approximately 15 minutes to get the flames knocked down, but not before it caused an estimated $150,000 ($100,000 to the structure, $50,000 to its contents) in damages, the fire marshal said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“Investigators commended firefighters containing the majority of the fire to the garage,” a spokesperson for the fire marshal stated. “A total of four occupants are displaced and are being assisted by the owners.”

