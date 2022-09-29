Contact Us
Garage Fire Causes $150K In Damage For Elkton Homeowners, Four Displaced, Officials Say

Zak Failla
The fire was reported on Elkton Boulevard in Elkton.
The fire was reported on Elkton Boulevard in Elkton. Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

A fire that broke out inside the garage of a Maryland home caused extensive damage before firefighters in Cecil County could quickly corral the flames and get the blaze under control.

Shortly before 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said that members of the Singerly Fire Company responded to a reported blaze that was reported by a neighbor on Elkton Boulevard in Elkton.

It took a team of 35 firefighters approximately 15 minutes to get the flames knocked down, but not before it caused an estimated $150,000 ($100,000 to the structure, $50,000 to its contents) in damages, the fire marshal said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“Investigators commended firefighters containing the majority of the fire to the garage,” a spokesperson for the fire marshal stated. “A total of four occupants are displaced and are being assisted by the owners.” 

