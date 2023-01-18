Fresh Footage Of Fatal I-95 Police Pursuit In Cecil County Released By AG (VIDEO)

New details have been released by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Maryland Attorney General from the harrowing high-speed police pursuit and fatal crash on I-95 that claimed the life of a 26-year-old New Jersey woman.

Julie Clark, 26, of Tenafly, NJ, was killed on I-95 on Saturday, Dec. 31 in Cecil County after she attempted to elude Maryland State Police troopers on I-95.

In a dramatic dashcam video (see above) released on Wednesday, Jan. 18 by the Attorney General's Office, Clark can be seen driving erratically across all lanes of the road, weaving in and out of traffic while also traveling along the shoulder of the interstate while she was pursued by Maryland State Police Trooper First Class Curtis Manuel.

The pursuit began with Clark driving around the speed limit, but after being followed for some time, she ramped things up, put the pedal to the metal, and drove in excess of 100 mph for several minutes with Manuel hot on her tail.

After nearly nine miles along I-95, the pursuit came to a crashing halt when Clark lost control attempting to exit the roadway and wrapped her car around a tree, sparking a fire in the engine.

"She's in the car! I can't get to her," Manuel can be heard shouting as he doused the flames with a fire extinguisher.

Clark was pronounced dead at the scene once the fire was extinguished. It remains unclear what caused her to drive erratically or flee from state police.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Anyone with information about the investigation can contact the IID by calling (410) 576-7070 or emailing IID@oag.state.md.us.

