Fleeing Arson Suspect At Large After Lighting Jeep On Fire In Maryland: Officials

An arson suspect is at large in Maryland after allegedly setting a Jeep used to deliver mail on fire at an auto service station, state officials announced.

At approximately 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, first responders from the LaVale Fire Department in Allegany County were dispatched to the LaVale Automotive Service on National Highway, where there was a reported vehicle on fire.

Upon arrival, a spokesperson from the Office of the State Fire Marshal said that crews found a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee engulfed in flames, with the bulk of the fire contained to the hood of the vehicle, officials said.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames before the fire spread to any other vehicles or buildings, but the Jeep was considered a total loss after more than $2,500 in damage was caused to the vehicle.

The initial investigation into the fire determined that the cause was arson after a flammable liquid was poured on the hood and ignited, according to the fire marshal. Officials noted that the owner of the Jeep said that it was used as a contracted mail delivery vehicle before it was destroyed by the arsonist.

Multiple witnesses also told first responders that someone could be seen running from the auto shop up National Highway seconds before the fire was reported.

The suspect was described as being a White man wearing light-colored pants and a dark shirt. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Deputy State Fire Marshal R. Reed by calling (301) 729-5542.

