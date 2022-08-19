Contact Us
Cecil Daily Voice serves Elkton, North East, Perryville & Rising Sun
Return to your home site

Menu

Cecil Daily Voice serves Elkton, North East, Perryville & Rising Sun

Nearby Sites

  • Harford
    serves Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood, Fallston, Havre de Grace, Jarrettsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Pleasant Hills & Riverside
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Police & Fire

Five Displaced In Massive Cecil County Townhouse Blaze Causing $750K In Damages: Fire Marshal

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A Cecil County family was displaced after a fire broke out in their townhouse. A Cecil County family was displaced after a fire broke out in their townhouse.
A Cecil County family was displaced after a fire broke out in their townhouse. Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal
A Cecil County family was displaced after a fire broke out in their townhouse. A Cecil County family was displaced after a fire broke out in their townhouse.
A Cecil County family was displaced after a fire broke out in their townhouse. Photo Credit: Office of The State Fire Marshal

Five were displaced in Maryland as a roaring two-alarm fire ripped through a pair of neighboring townhouses in Cecil County, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, members of the Singerly Volunteer Fire Company responded to Whitetail Way in Elkton, when a massive fire was reported by a homeowner, who spotted the fire outside the residence.

The fire was reported in part of the Persimmon Creek Townhomes community off Fletchwood Road near the Delaware state line.

It took a team of 50 firefighters an estimated 45 minutes to get the fire under control, which caused an estimated $750,000 ($500,000 to the structures, $250,000 to its contents) in damages.

Officials noted that fire sprinklers were activated once the fire made its way from an exterior deck to the inside of the townhouse.

No injuries were reported.

“This incident primarily affected two adjacent townhomes and caused minor radiant heat damage to six additional townhomes,” according to the fire marshal. “The fire displaced a total of five persons who are being assisted by Red Cross and family.”   

to follow Daily Voice Cecil and receive free news updates.