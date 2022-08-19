Five Displaced In Massive Cecil County Townhouse Blaze Causing $750K In Damages: Fire Marshal

Five were displaced in Maryland as a roaring two-alarm fire ripped through a pair of neighboring townhouses in Cecil County, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, members of the Singerly Volunteer Fire Company responded to Whitetail Way in Elkton, when a massive fire was reported by a homeowner, who spotted the fire outside the residence.

The fire was reported in part of the Persimmon Creek Townhomes community off Fletchwood Road near the Delaware state line.

It took a team of 50 firefighters an estimated 45 minutes to get the fire under control, which caused an estimated $750,000 ($500,000 to the structures, $250,000 to its contents) in damages.

Officials noted that fire sprinklers were activated once the fire made its way from an exterior deck to the inside of the townhouse.

No injuries were reported.

“This incident primarily affected two adjacent townhomes and caused minor radiant heat damage to six additional townhomes,” according to the fire marshal. “The fire displaced a total of five persons who are being assisted by Red Cross and family.”

