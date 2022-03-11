Fast-Moving Blaze Devastates Single-Family Maryland Home: Fire Marshal

An investigation has been launched by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal after a dwelling burned down overnight in Dorchester County.

First responders from the Vienna Volunteer Fire Company in Cambridge were called to Griffith Neck Road shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, when a neighbor reported a fire that broke out in a vacant two-story home.

Officials say that it took a team of nearly two dozen firefighters approximately a half hour to get the flames under control, but not before it caused an estimated $40,000 ($25,000 to the structure, $15,000 to its contents) in damages.

The fire marshal noted that there were no fire alarms or sprinklers active at the time the blaze broke out.

It is unclear where the fire originated in the structure or what caused it. It remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fire has been asked to contact the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Maryland by calling (410) 713-3780.

